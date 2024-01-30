WATCH: ‘Please be kind’ – Nomsa Buthelezi breaks down on TikTok

Nomsa also opened up about being unfairly removed from a show and more.

Former OPW presenter Nomsa Buthelezi went on a TikTok rant, opening up about her struggles in the showbiz.

The actress and TV presenter said the entertainment industry has been unfair to her, adding that she has suffered a lot.

“I started in the industry with only a dream, not with a cocky head because when you are chubby, you have to prove yourself, and I did. But I feel like justice was not served for me.

“There is something that I buried deep inside and decided not to talk about, but it is hurting me,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Lesbian wedding’ gives OPW host opportunity to experience her first LGBTI Pride

Unfairly removed from a show

Nomsa claims that she was unfairly dismissed from a particular show after someone lied about her.

”I remember when I joined this other show, people never believed that I would do it because the person who did it before me had a beautiful body, she was gorgeous… But I made sure that the show worked, and that people saw my talent.

“The show went up in numbers because of the 101% I brought into the show. But some people did not like the applause that I was getting, so they went behind me and lied about me.”

The actress said she was denied an opportunity to share her side of the story. She added, “They just removed me from the show. I took my wounded heart, went home, and cried.”

Nomsa on losing gigs because of her sexuality

The TV star also opened up about being denied gigs because of her sexual orientation.

“Being a lesbian is hard. I lost some gigs because of my sexuality. You lose jobs and gigs.

“The people that I entertained every day turned against me because of my sexuality. They forgot the actress and the entertainer and focused on my sexuality,” she said.

@gomoradiva TRIGGER WARNING ‼️‼️ I have been praying to have the strength and courage to do this video im not bashing anyone but telling you my story . Maybe it will encourage someone….. Please tell me if you want me to continue with my Story . #healingjourney #griefandloss #mentalhealthmatters ♬ original sound – Nomsa Buthelezi

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘My entrepreneurship journey was inspired by rejection,’ Khuli Chana