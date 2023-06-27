‘This Body Works For Me’: Samke’s drastic weight loss sparks concerns on social media

By Lineo Lesemane

Social media users have shared their concerns over Nomagugu Samke’s weight loss.

Samke is popular for starring on Showmax’s hit reality show titled: This Body Works For Me. She is also an OnlyFan’s model.

Speaking about her weight loss during an interview with Hazel, the reality TV star said she was using drugs, which caused her to lose weight.

“I lost weight because of crystal meth and diet change… I was eating fruits and nuts only,” she said, adding that she could not stomach most foods.

She also rubbished claims that she is HIV positive, adding: “I will never be HIV positive. I test regularly”.

Changing her life

Samke said she is changing her life and has left the sex work industry. She said she has also stopped selling nudes.

“I am a landlord now. I have properties…I want to help people, and I am still going to advocate for sex work as a choice, not as a force,” she said, adding that she has plans to open an OnlyFans agency.

‘This Body Works for Me’ fallout

Samke also opened up about her fallout with the reality TV show. She claims that she was exploited, and shooting the show drained her emotionally, physically and financially.

“After the show, they called me for a reunion and said: ‘We gonna pay you a certain amount’. I was like I know my worth for this amount that you are paying me for the reunion. I am supposed to get triple the offer…”

She adds that she also demanded to have control of her “rights and royalties” for the show, but she was told that Showmax would not approve.

Samke said she will not be part of This Body Works For Me‘s second season. The first season wrapped up in March this year with a reunion hosted by the media personality Sol Phenduka.

The show follows the lives of seven women who are making moves in the adult entertainment industry. The cast members: Xoli Mfeka, Samke, Primadonna, Bubbly, Wandi, Nelly and Gina.

