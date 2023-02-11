AKA’s parents confirm news of his death

Kaunda Selisho

The parents of slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes confirmed his death in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening or February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from Durban police,” read part of the joint statement issued by Tony and Lynn Forbes.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo.

“To many, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by.”

A statement regarding the passing of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes by his parents, Tony and Lynn | Picture: Instagram/ Supplied

The family also asked for compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

AKA’s parents concluded their statement by thanking everyone for their love and support and asked to be kept in their prayers.

Initial reports of AKA’s shooting

Initial reports claimed that the rapper was fatally shot after a drive-by shooting at a popular nightlife hotspot on Dubran’s Florida Road on Friday evening.

He was in the province for a birthday celebration and appearance at an establishment called Yugo. He had been promoting the appearance on his social media in the lead-up to the party.

Videos, photos and eyewitness accounts have since stated that the rapper had made his way to an eatery known as Wish where he and his friends had some dinner and drinks.

Eyewitnesses told media on the scene that he had been standing outside at the time of the shooting.

Paramedics confirm

Managing director of ALS paramedics Garrith Jamieson confirmed the shooting in a statement issued on Friday evening.

“Just after 10:15 pm this evening paramedics responded to multiple calls of assistance for a shooting incident that occurred at a popular bar and restaurant in Florida.

On arrival, paramedics were met with total chaos and were shown where two men, believed to be in their late thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Jamieson said the paramedics assessed the men and that there we no signs of life with one of them.

The other man was found in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries at the scene despite the best efforts of the paramedics attending to him.

While Jamieson could not disclose the identities of the victims, he did say that one of the men was a famous rapper and that police would be issuing a statement on the incident in due course.

Police investigating

Speaking to EWN at the scene of the crime shortly after the news broke, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a well-known 35-year-old musician and his 34-year-old bodyguard had been shot and killed in Floride Road on Friday night.

“What we know is that as they were leaving to their vehicle, two unknown gunmen came across the street on foot and opened fire on them, killing them instantly,” he said.

He also confirmed that the police will be investigating two counts of murder related to the incident.

