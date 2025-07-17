RHODurban star Angel Ndlela buys a new home [PICS]

Congratulations are in order for the reality TV star.

Reality TV star Angel Ndlela at her new home. Picture: Instagram/@angel_ndlela

Reality TV personality Nqobile Ndlela, popularly known as Angel Ndlela, is officially a homeowner.

The 30-year-old, known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), took to social media to share the exciting news.

“After a sacred season of waiting, God made room. The wait was holy. The reward is home. Faith wrote this chapter, independence sealed it,” she wrote, captioning pictures of her new home.

ALSO READ: Friends and family buying property together becoming more popular in SA

Building a music and business empire

Beyond her television fame, Angela is a thriving businesswoman and musician.

In 2018, she launched the Angela Ndlela Group, which now includes several subsidiaries, such as her fashion line, AN Couture, and the Angela Ndlela Clothing Factory – a manufacturing company supplying uniforms and personal protective equipment.

Last year, she joined the cast of RHODurban, becoming the youngest housewife on the popular reality series.

Reflecting on her journey as she celebrated her new home, she wrote: “It was never about the opportunity. It was always about how I chose to use it.”

Angel is also making waves in the music industry. She recently collaborated with artists Sino Msolo, Khaya Mthethwa, Sykes, and Funky QLA on a new single titled Umkhuleko.

Her music catalogue also includes Izulu Lami and the hit single Uzongikhumbula, featuring TNS and Mpumi Mzondeki.

NOW READ: ‘I have lost my soul’ – MaMkhize reflects on the pain of losing her football club