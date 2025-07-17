‘I have lost my soul’ – MaMkhize reflects on the pain of losing her football club

The football club was recently auctioned along with some of MaMkhize's luxury vehicles.

Shauwn Mkhize at the 2022 BET in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has opened up about the emotional toll of losing her football club, Royal AM.

The club, along with several of her luxury vehicles, was recently auctioned to settle a reported R37 million tax debt.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Metro FM this week, MaMkhize said she lost more than just money.

“I’ve lost my soul. I think my soul and my heart were invested in that brand. Money – put it aside. We work, we make money every day, but I’ve lost my soul. I think that was my baby.”

She added that her greatest concern is for the many lives that depended on the club.

“Sometimes when you do something, you must look at the people and the lives of the people that you are affecting. There were people who depended on Royal AM.

“And what hurts me the most is not the money. It’s about the families that I believe were affected by something that could have been controlled.”

According to News24, Royal AM and 10 of MaMkhize’s 14 luxury vehicles were sold at auction for R8.2 million.

Fresh start: MaMkhize takes helm of eSwatini club

MaMkhize was recently introduced as the new president of the Eswatini football club, Mbabane Highlanders AM.

The flamboyant businesswoman has reportedly already rebranded the club, incorporating the gold colours of her former club, Royal AM, into the traditional black and white of the Highlanders.

According to Sunday World, Mkhize did not purchase the club, as some reports have claimed, but has been appointed on a three-year contract to run the club.

