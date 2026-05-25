Ouaddou needs to stay with Pirates

Abdeslam Ouaddou came in as head coach at Pirates this season.

It’s hard to put into words the achievement of Orlando Pirates in finally ending the reign of Mamelodi Sundowns and winning the Betway Premiership.

It seemed for a long time like no-one would challenge Sundowns’ hold over the Premiership title. Kaizer Chiefs came close six years ago, but Ernst Middendorp’s Amakhosi slipped up on the season’s final day.

Mostly, however, it has been a procession for Masandawana. Sundowns have the greatest resources. But it had still been staggering how little of a fight Pirates and Chiefs put up, in the main, as Sundowns romped to eight consecutive league titles.

Ouaddou must stay

This season, Abdeslam Ouaddou came in as head coach at Pirates and promptly lost his first two Premiership matches. From there, Pirates lost only one more league match all season. Ouaddou found exactly the right blend of attacking flair and defensive solidity.

It is more credit to Pirates that they won the league despite selling the talent of Mohau Nkota at the start of the season, and of Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the middle.

Ouaddou is understandably tired and has hinted he could leave after all he has achieved – a domestic treble, with the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies also in the cabinet.

One hopes he does not go. Sundowns need healthy competition and Ouaddou’s Pirates have more than provided it.