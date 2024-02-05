Ronwen Williams: ‘He can even save people’s marriages’ – SA awe-struck by Bafana goalie

From being called 'Bafana Bafana's Handre Pollard' to a 'national hero', Ronwen Williams is scoring big time among soccer fans.

Ronwen Williams made four spectacular saves that secured Bafana Bafana’s place in the Afcon 2023 semifinals. Photo: Franck Fife / AFP

Gutsy goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams saved an incredible four penalty kicks during the national soccer team’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2023) quarterfinal clash against Cape Verde at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on Saturday night.

Thanks to Williams’s “safe hands”, Bafana beat the Islanders 2-0 during a dramatic penalty shootout to secure their place in the semifinals against old foes Nigeria this Wednesday.

Bafana’s Ronwen Williams makes a vital save from Cape Verde’s Gilson Tavares in stoppage time in their Afcon quarterfinal on Saturday. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

Ronwen Williams credits Broos, Mali for penalty-saving sizzle

The humble goalkeeper credited his penalty-saving heroics – a first in the history of the CAF tournament – to team analyst Sinesipho Mali and coach Hugo Broos in a post-match TV interview.

“They sent me so many clips. My phone is full of penalty clips and script. I studied them and picked up trends. It made my job 50% more easier because I had an idea where most [of Cape Verde penalty kicks] were going.”

ALSO READ: Broos hails Ronwen: ‘If you save four penalties, it is not luck’

Hugo Broos (left) celebrates with Ronwen Williams just after the latter saved four penalties in the shootout to take Bafana Bafana into the Afcon 2023 semifinals. Photo: Franck Fife / AFP

So who is Ronwen Williams, the talk of the tournament? Career, wife, salary

Here’s everything to know about Ronwen Williams:

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper turned 32 on 21 January while the Afcon tournament was already in full swing;

Williams hails from Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and is married to his childhood sweetheart and “first lady” Roshni Williams who he claims “fell for him when he had nothing”, according to Goal Ball Live.

The couple has a 12-year-old son, Mikael.

He joined SuperSport United in 2004 when he was just 12 years old and signed a professional contract with the club in 2010.

He spent 12 years with the Pretoria-based club and made his CAF Champions League debut in January 2012 against Matlama FC, with his PSL debut coming four months later against Free State Stars.

On 21 July 2022, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns after making more than 250 appearances for SuperSport United.

With a salary of R500 000 per month, Williams is one of the highest-paid footballers in the South African premier league.

He is the second-highest earner at Mamelodi Sundowns behind Bongani Zungu, who earns an eyewatering R700 000 per month.

ALSO READ: With Ronwen Williams, South Africa can dream again

‘Can we get a statue?’

Excited fans – including rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress Thando Thabethe – headed to the social media streets in full celebratory mode after the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s star performance.

Tonight, you wrote your name in the history books and in our hearts !!! Legend!! First time in 15 years!!! We are going to the CAF semi finals cause of this man!!! Ronwen Williams!!! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ymKbmRmucy — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 3, 2024

A NATIONAL HERO‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Ronwen Williams. pic.twitter.com/KwJ6ZLSlUj — Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) February 3, 2024

Economists: "South Africans don't know how to save"



Ronwen Williams: … pic.twitter.com/UGEu8jTCGo February 4, 2024

@Robot_Boii: “Can we get a statue of Ronwen Williams in the next 48 hours.”

@Amza_5: “Ronwen Williams is Bafana Bafana’s Handre Pollard.”

He is a real National Hero fr , he can even save people’s marriages !! This I’m sure !! — Jnr (@im_wellingtonJr) February 3, 2024

Give Ronwen Williams his flowers 🌹 – Khune 🗣️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/hef10MAWR9 — GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) February 4, 2024

Ronwen Williams has been doing this in his sleep. No other Goalkeeper globally is this consistent.



Ronwen Williams is Africa's best Goalkeeper.#BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 #BafanaPride #BafanaKaofela #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023#AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/fL1XVqvGpu — Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch® (@MS_Sharpeville) February 5, 2024

NOW READ: It’s the end of the road for ‘lucky’ Bafana at Afcon, says Khanye