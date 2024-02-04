It’s the end of the road for ‘lucky’ Bafana at Afcon, says Khanye

“It’s over for us. As I said, we are lucky to be where we are at the moment," says Khanye.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye says Bafana Bafana were very lucky to have made it to the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was after South Africa edged Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties in a quarterfinal match played at Yamoussoukro on Saturday.



Despite the win and the big achievement, Khanye, who is known to be opinionated and doesn’t mince his words when it comes to football matters, criticised Bafana for applying a low-block system against the Islanders.

“We have to be realistic, we were not at our best. We didn’t play well. We could have lost that game. But, luckily, we were very lucky. And listen, I’m saying we were very lucky, but we also need to give to Ronwen Williams (some credit). He was the star of the show and saved those penalties very well, we have to give credit to him for that,” said Khanye.

“But, when it comes to playing, we were terrible. We were defending too much. I think yesterday’s game was our worst at the tournament when I look at the other matches. I don’t think that we were at our best, any team can beat us. Look at the chances that Cape Verde created, it’s all luck. Any of those chances could have easily gone in. But again, we have to say thank you to our defence. They did a very important job despite Cape Verde creating chances.”

Bafana will now meet their nemesis Nigeria in the semi-finalsat Stade Bouake on Wednesday.

Khanye believes the Super Eagles will knock Bafana out of the tournament.

“It’s over for us. As I said, we are lucky to be where we are at the moment. Nigeria is going to beat us, and that’s when we will get a wake-up call. I’m not saying this because I’m being negative, but it’s just me stating facts. I love Bafana Bafana, and I want to see them doing well. But, this is our last game, those guys (Nigeria) are going to punish us.”