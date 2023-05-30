Thando Thabethe scores role in American hit series

By Lineo Lesemane

Congratulations are in order for the radio and TV presenter Thando Thabethe following her major international voice acting gig.

The House Keepers star has officially joined the cast members of the American hit series, My Dad The Bounty Hunter, season two as Adja.

My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a Netflix computer-animated science fiction series created by Everett Downing Jr and Patrick Harpin.

The hit series premiered on Netflix in February this year, and the new season will debut on 17 August 2023.

Thando will be starring alongside other phenomenal voice actors like Ralph Ineson, Janet Hubert, Keith David, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Tim Meadows just to mention a few.

According to What’s On Netflix, the new season will see: “Sean and Lisa adjusting to their everyday lives after helping their Dad take down the conglomerate – or so they think. When Dad is taken by the intergalactic enemies, he thought they’d escaped, the kids find themselves on a new hyperspace adventure… But, this time, Mom is in the driver’s seat!”

Thando’s acting career

Thando scored her big TV role in 2010, when she joined SABC1’s popular sitcom, My Perfect Family, portraying the lead role of Thando Nkosi.

The TV star has since starred on many other TV shows, including Intersexions, Love and Single Guyz, Mzansi Love, Generations: The Legacy, Housekeepers and Kowethu.

During her interview with Variety, Thando said she was ready to take her career to the international screens.

She said each role she has played has prepared her for where she is in her career at the moment.

“Even just being part of something that small at such a young age is what shaped me, knowing that this is something that I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said, speaking about My Perfect Family role.

She added: “We’re finding ourselves now working in spaces and with people that we otherwise wouldn’t imagine ourselves working in”.

Radio

Thando has also built herself a solid career in radio. Dating back to her varsity days, she scored her major radio gig back in 2014 – when she joined 5FM.

She currently hosts the 947 Drive With Thando alongside Matt Flax, every Monday to Friday from 3pm – 6pm on 947.

