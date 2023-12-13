Samas winners finally get their awards delivered nearly a month after the ceremony

K.O, who won the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and the CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award, recently launched his store in Rosebank.

K.O is one of the artists who recently had their Sama awards delivered to them. Picture: mrcashtime/Instagram

This year’s winners at the South African Music Awards (Samas) have finally received their accolades – a month after the glitzy event took place.

“Thank you to all the people that contributed to this monumental moment, [Young] Stunna, Blxckie…thank you to Capasso thank you to Samro for these two trophies. Legacy, history, records broken, it’s crazy [that] your boy is still out here doing big things,” said K.O in his acceptance speech on social media.

The Samas spokesperson and former journalist Lesley Mofokeng said the delay was not out of the ordinary as it is part of the awards process to send them after the ceremony.

“The trophies are engraved after the Samas ceremony and then sent out to the winners, this has always been the practice,” said Mofokeng.

K.O’s Sete won the Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award and the CAPASSO for Most Streamed Song Award.

The CAPASSO is the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association and Samro refers to Southern African Music Rights Organisation. The Samro Highest Airplay Composer Award is given to the composer who achieves the highest airplay on local broadcast platforms such as television and radio.

“Samro congratulates the trio that scooped the accolade for their single Sete, a track from K.O’s fourth studio album SR3, which was released in September 2022 and received critical acclaim from fans, which propelled the song to the top honour of receiving the Highest Airplay,” read a statement from Samro.

ALSO READ: Artist who made Kendrick Lamar artwork says he won’t sell it, despite not meeting the US rapper

Samas winner K.O’s SWave

The rapper whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli opened what he describes as a “multi-purpose retail store” in Rosebank earlier this month to the support of industry fans.

“We now at Swave, my new store, make sure you pull up for some ice-cream, smoothies and drip of course,” said the Samas winner K.O at the tail-end of his acceptance speech. The store offers services in sneaker cleaning, a juice bar cocktail, apparel and luxury SWave ice cream.

The launch which took place on Aids day was attended by the likes of fellow rappers Stogie T, L-Tido and DA L.E.S.

Metro FM on-air personality Tbo Touch went to purchase a few items on the second day after the store was officially opened.

“[I] was the first customer in the morning to hit the store on Keys Ave Rosebank. We are culture [and] nothing grows without each other’s support. K.O nice collection Sir,” said Touch after his visit.

It has been a somewhat successful year for the rapper who hails from Mpumalanga. He was the most nominated artist at this year’s Metro FM Awards though he didn’t win, while the awards took place in his home province, the Samas winner was in the UK on tour.

He was also recognised by TV channel BET, with a couple of nominations in the Hip Hop Awards and the channel’s main category.

NOW READ: ‘I’m heartbroken like everyone else’- DJ Sbu on Zahara’s death