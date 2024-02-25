‘Save me from Louis Liebenberg,’ pleads ‘Loftus’ Liefling’ Derick Hougaard – report

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard has been living with diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg for two weeks now.

In this file photo, former rugby player Derick Hougaard during an interview about his life, children on 20 July 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

One of South Africa’s most loved rugby legends, Derick Hougaard, has found himself in a predicament once again after moving in with diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg and his wife at their home in Bronkhorstbaai.

Rapport on Sunday reported that the former Springbok rugby player pleaded for someone to fetch him from Liebenberg’s home. According to the publication, Hougaard told them in a WhatsApp message that being there is bad for him and that he just wants to be himself again.

Hougaard has reportedly been living with Liebenberg for two weeks now, and according to the diamond dealer he has had to employ a bodyguard to protect the former rugby star from himself.

Commenting on Derick’s pleas for help, Liebenberg said that he [Derick] is not tied down, he is not strapped, he can walk where he wants. He added that Hougaard doesn’t have anything left and has to start over from scratch, and that he is giving him the opportunity to do that.

Liebenberg also said that we will be ‘picking up a dead Hougaard’ if he is not watched. According to Liebenberg, Derick is constantly looking for ways to feed his pill addiction.

Derick Hougaard’s addictive past

The former Bulls rugby player made headlines last year when he had to be rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at his home by his ex-girlfriend, Afrikaans pop singer, Nadiné. He was placed in a medically induced coma for 13 days. The doctors had given him a 50/50 chance of survival.

On 20 October last year, NB Publishers released a book called Derick Hougaard: Die ware storie van die Liefling van Loftus. According to the publishers’ website, the book reveals untold stories of Derick’s days on and off the pitch and how his confidants and friends tried curbing his addiction.

Help on the way for Derick

According to Rapport’s report, one of Hougaards’ old friends, Renier Wissing, flew to Johannesburg from Cape Town where he lives, on Sunday morning to see Derick.

