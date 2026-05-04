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WATCH: Shalati Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma wed in a stunning traditional ceremony

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

4 May 2026

03:41 pm

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The couple announced their engagement in October last year.

Shalati Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma

Actors Shalati Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma at their wedding. Pictures: Instagram

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House of Zwide actors Shalati Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma have tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The event took place over the weekend. Images and videos shared by friends circulated on social media, with Sekhabi reposting some of the content on her Instagram Stories.

Sekhabi wore multiple outfits during the ceremony. These included a black-and-white geometric Zulu traditional attire-inspired gown paired with a white beaded headpiece. She also wore a stunning maroon off-shoulder mini dress.

Actors Shalati Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma at their wedding. Pictures: Instagram
@andile_hlungwane

#shalate #wandazuma #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #celebritycouple #amora

♬ original sound – Tie Sithole

The couple announced their engagement in October last year. They reportedly met and found love on the set of House of Zwide, where Zuma plays Nkosi, and Sekhabi portrayed Shoki before her exit in July last year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kgabang Shalate Sekhabi (@shalatesekhabi)

At the time of her departure, Sekhabi said the role had a significant impact on her career.

“It’s because of this character that I’ve become a household name and got my start in this industry,” she said.

“This is very bittersweet for me because I will miss playing Shoki. I played her for four years and most of you know me as her.”

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