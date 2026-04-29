Lalla Hirayama and Ross McIlroy pay homage to their Japanese and Irish roots in Stellies wedding

Lalla Hirayama and Ross McIlroy paid homage to their Japanese and Irish roots with a cross-cultural wedding at Stellenbosch's MolenVliet wine estate.

For their Irish-Japanese wedding, Lalla Hirayama and Ross McIlroy leaned beautifully into a cross-cultural bridal look that Lalla’s followers have described as romantic, ceremonial and deeply personal.

The former TV presenter wore a classic ivory-white bridal gown with a soft, ethereal silhouette and delicate lace detailing, lending it timeless elegance.

The dress featured a structured bodice with a sweetheart neckline, and she wore her hair in loose curls pinned to one side, giving her an old Hollywood glamour vibe. She topped it all with a long cathedral-style veil and an ikebana-inspired sculptural bouquet featuring asymmetrical stems, delicate statement blooms, a hand-held fan and airy negative space.

A Celtic-Japanese celebration

After the pair said their vows, Ross draped a green tartan sash over the gown in a romantic nod to Celtic dress traditions. Ross, the co-founder of Cars.co.za, wore formal Highland dress, which instantly anchored the Celtic side of the ceremony.

Former TV presenter Lalla wore an elegant ivory gown with a sweetheart neckline, delicate lace, and a long cathedral veil, complemented by an ikebana-inspired sculptural bouquet, while Ross, in full Highland dress complete with a green tartan kilt and Prince Charlie jacket, draped a matching tartan sash over her gown after they exchanged vows. Picture: Instagram/ @stil_weddings

His outfit included a dark, tailored Prince Charlie-style jacket with silver button detailing, worn over a crisp white dress shirt and black bow tie. He paired it with a green tartan kilt, matching Lalla’s sash, visually tying them together as a couple. The traditional sporran (the pouch worn at the waist) completed his formal kilt ensemble, along with knee-high socks.

The pair wed at the verdant MolenVliet wine estate in Stellenbosch, and the idyllic ceremony was captured by Stil Weddings, who shared an intimate look at the big day in a series of Instagram stories that were later saved as a highlight.

Lalla shared news of their engagement in April 2025 in an Instagram photo dump captioned “Two strong hearts” along with an engagement ring emoji.

A chapter of healthier, small-town living

The announcement came a month after she formally confirmed that she had “moved to a smaller town that offers a more peaceful [and] organic way of living, [and] I made the brave decision to leave the entertainment industry to focus on my small business [and] my mental health.”

“Doing so allowed me many things that I did not consider as important as being successful, such as prioritizing self-care, embracing easier forms of exercise, [and] carving out more ‘me time.’ I’ve let go of toxic relationships and environments, learning to let go of my care for others’ opinions [and] replace it with newfound self-acceptance [and] respect.”

Since making the move, the former TV star said her PCOS symptoms have significantly improved, she has gained some weight and removed her breast implants.

“I am aware that how I have been able to change my way of life is not as easy for the majority to do. I am not blind to the realities faced by so many. With that being said, this is my journey. I honour the choices I have made [and] I believe everyone’s story should be told,” she concluded.