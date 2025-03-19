WATCH: Cassper Nyovest over the moon as Serena Williams joins the ‘Hoshkaramaima’ challenge

Over 200k videos have been created on TikTok using the Hoshkaramaima sound.

Cassper Nyovest’s song Kusho Bani is slowly becoming a global sensation, despite receiving mixed reactions since its release.

The track has become a TikTok sensation, particularly due to its viral verse, which has since sparked a challenge called the Hoshkaramaima Challenge.

This week, former professional tennis player Serena Williams joined the challenge alongside popular digital creator Achieng Agutu.

Cassper has since taken to his social media platforms to celebrate Serena Williams’ participation in the Hoshkaramaima Challenge.

“Oh, y’all are about to get sick of me! Serena Williams and Achieng Agutu bathi Hoshkaramaima? Stay off social media for a week,” Cassper wrote, sharing Serena and Achieng’s video on X.

However, his excitement was met with the same backlash and criticism that the song has been receiving.

“You probably paid her because there is no way. The song is trash,” one X user commented.

Another said: “But there is a difference between a TikTok challenge and a hit song.”

After the release of Kusho Bani last month, podcaster MacG also took a swipe at the rapper, suggesting he should quit music.

“Cassper is washed. People will think I am hating… There’s a saying in football: ‘You must leave football before football leaves you.’ Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him,” said MacG.

Not just a TikTok sensation

Kusho Bani is not just a TikTok sensation; the song has also performed well on other digital platforms.

The song’s visualiser has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. It also reached number one on Metro FM’s Top 30 with Kyeezi this past weekend.

