Simz Ngema announces arrival of her second baby [PICS]

Simz and her partner, model Tino Chinyani also have a beautiful four-year-old son.

Actress and singer Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and her partner Tino Chinyani have welcomed their second bundle of joy.

Simz and Tino already share a beautiful four-year-old son, Tiyani Chinyani.

Ngema shared her labour photos and videos on Thursday, giving fans an intimate look into her delivery journey.

She also revealed that her baby boy was born a few weeks ago on 22 November.

The couple announced their pregnancy in September this year with stunning images from their maternity shoot.

“Our little family just got bigger,” Ngema captioned the photos.

Simz Ngema’s baby shower

In October, Ngema celebrated with close friends and family at a white-themed baby shower and gender reveal party.

The couple revealed that their second baby boy would be named Kaboentle Tinotenda Chinyani.

Overcoming challenges

Ngema and Chinyani’s journey has not been without its own challenges.

The couple faced a public breakup in 2021, with Simz announcing their split on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“An end to a beautiful love story… I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again, and to smile again. I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me,” she wrote.

Ngema also stated that they would remain committed to co-parenting their son.

Simz expressed her gratitude for Tino’s role as a father and his personal growth. “You are an amazing father to our son, and I will forever be grateful for the gift you’ve given me,” she added.

The pair reconciled and eventually started posting each other on their social media platforms again.

