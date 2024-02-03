Kefilwe Mabote roasted for allegedly faking getting married
Netizens are having a field day following reports that the award-winning fashion influencer, Kefilwe Mabote faked getting married.
Early last year, Kefilwe, who is popularly known as Kefi Boo, posted Bonsmara cows with a caption: “Kefilwe Mabote ke makoti alilili”.
Although the influencer has since removed the pictures from her Instagram page, Zimoja reports that Kefilwe was never married.
According to the publication, a source revealed that Kefilwe faked getting married for content.
“We all knew at the time that it was just for content. She also did it to make her well-known ex-boyfriend jealous after he left her for another influencer. She fooled her followers and other celebrities who were quick to congratulate her,” said a source quoted by the publication
The Citizen has reached out to Kefilwe for a comment. This article will be updated when she responds.
Social media reactions
Following the reports, social media has since been abuzz as Kefi topped the trending topics on X.
Fans dragged her for allegedly lying, with one comment saying: “Kefi started moving extremely mad when she befriended Mamkhize… I miss her and Sarah Langa’s friendship.. no weird and fake content just girls living soft, back-to-back wholesome holiday content.”
Another one said: “I do not understand why Kefi likes to downgrade herself like that. Everything she puts on Instagram is somehow a lie… this clout chasing business scares me.”
