Somizi to host women on his event ‘Shades of Pink’ this August

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo will take on the role of hosting the Shades of Pink event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

The event will be held at the Centre’s Court located at Emperor’s Palace, and tickets are currently on sale and accessible to the public.

With the event drawing closer, Somizi is eagerly counting down to his upcoming gathering.

He shares his excitement, expressing that he can’t wait for the event, and it appears that his fans and attendees share the same level of anticipation.

What ‘Shades Of Pink’ event is about

According to an Instagram post he shared with his fans, Somizi mentioned the event is dedicated to celebrating women as a way of paying tribute to Women’s Month in August.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm and end at 23:59 pm.

According to The Idols SA judge’s Instagram post, the tickets are already 80% sold out, indicating that they will likely be completely sold out soon due to the limited seating available.

Ticket sales

Tickets can be purchased through Computicket, of which the early bird general access tickets priced at R250 have already been sold out.

Regular general access tickets are available for R300, while VIP access tickets, which also include a meal, are priced at R700.

Star-Studded Artist Lineup

An event hosted by Somizi is always anticipated to be a great source of fun and entertainment, likely leaving people buzzing with excitement and talking about it.

The lineup of artists expected to perform includes Kelly Khumalo, Bucy Radebe, Sjava, Vusi Nova, T-Bose, Dj Young, Grego Villa, Nomcebo Zikode, Shaun Stylist, Thabi Thabs, and Mark Khoza.

The Masked Singer

Somizi is one of the judges on The Masked Singer South Africa show.

He is joined by Singer J’Something, social media sensation Sithelo Shozi, and comedian Skhumba.

Together, they make up the first celebrity panel of detectives for the season, trying to guess who is behind the masks.

The Masked Singer South Africa is broadcasted on Saturdays at 6:30 PM on SABC 3 and at 8:00 PM on SABC 1.

If you miss it, there is a repeat airing on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9:00 PM.

