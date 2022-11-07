Latest Uyajola 9/9 episode: ‘He told me that he is coloured but he is from Zimbabwe’

Citizen Reporter

This week, JubJub and the Uyajola 9/9 team made their way to Midrand to help yet another jilted lover find out if her suspicions were true.

Elsie opened up to Jub Jub about the behaviour that her boyfriend, Ziko, had been displaying recently which raised a few alarm bells for her.

In addition to hiding things she leaves at his place, she claimed that he often keeps his phone on flight mode when he is with her and occasionally blocks her when he is not with her.

‘Because you blocked me’

Upon confrontation, they find a woman getting dolled up in the bathroom and she claims she’s just there to have fun with her friends.

Ziko then tells Elsie that she’s wasting her time because he is not doing anything wrong and goes on to tell her that they’re not even in a relationship. She then confronts him, repeatedly telling her that she’s there with the Uyajola 9/9 crew because he blocked her.

Elsie gets into a confrontation with his friend, Q, who keeps shouting profanities at her out of annoyance with her decision to bring a camera crew into his friend’s home

When asked why she chose to go that route, she repeatedly shouts “because you blocked me Ziko!”

Jub Jub then hands Ziko his belongings in a bag that Elsie brought with her and tells his friend, Q, to stop interjecting so much because the relationship had nothing to do with him.

Elsie then moves to attack Ziko and he reveals to Jub Jub that he has a girlfriend who lives in Cape Town.

“You told me that you guys broke up!” she shouts. Ziko then responds that they got back together and that he never told her but insisted that she was never a side chick.

Elsie then tries to attack him again and he calls her a demon. There is then an odd exchange about Ziko having lied that he is coloured even though he is actually from Zimbabwe.

She also claps back at Q, telling him to go find a job because he is unemployed.

“Your friend was complaining about you because you’re not working. He’s busy buying you beer every day because you’re not working,” she shouts after throwing money on the floor for him to pick up.

Later on in the episode, Ziko asks Elsie why she still had pictures of them as her screen saver and she responds that it’s because he never actually broke up with her. At some point, Ziko unlocked his phone for Jub Jub to show him something and then Jub Jub proceeded to go through his phone while Elsie tried to attack him once again. He shoves her to the ground as she complains about a girl named Fifi.

According to Elsie, Ziko said Fifi is his cousin.

“Just go to your house Elsie, what don’t you understand? I don’t want you,” says Ziko.

As Ziko is preoccupied with fighting Elsie, Jub Jub video calls Fifi to tell her that he found her man cheating. He then shows her what’s going on at the confrontation as Elsie puts Ziko’s underwear on display. Underwear that he left at Elsie’s place.

Fifi states that she knows the underwear and Jub Jub gives her a chance to tell Ziko how she feels about him. She tells him that she’s disappointed with him and asked him to never call her again because she’s heartbroken.

Ziko accuses Jub Jub of ruining his life and the Uyajola 9/9 episode closes with him sitting on the floor looking defeated.

Bheki the abusive serial cheater

Lungile Mtshali is the second person to turn to the show this week to find out exactly what her husband, and the father of her three children, is doing because he never comes home from work on time.

The second episode was hosted by X while Jub Jub was MIA.

Lungile said she turned to Uyajola 9/9 to help her catch the serial cheater as she is no longer able to catch him out because he cheats far away from where they stay.

They find Bheki inside another woman’s home and he tries to run as the woman he is cheating with stands off to the side watching the confrontation unfold.

When asked by Lungile what he said about his marriage, the woman claims that Bheki told her that he had left his marriage.

Lungile then proceeds to tell the woman everything that Bheki is doing wrong and the woman tells her that she didn’t even know he had been absconding from his marital home.

Bheki tells X that he wishes she had just spoken to him and Lungile tells him that she had tried to do so countless times.

The woman then tells X and the Uyajola 9/9 crew that she had been seeing Bheki for about nine months before Lungile tells her to leave Bheki alone so that he can focus on being a faithful husband and so that they can build a life for their children.

Lungile then tells the woman that Bheki is dating her for her belongings because she has her own, fully furnished home. She then drops another bomb, stating that her husband had paid lobola for another woman in 2018 after having a baby with her outside of his marriage.

She then told the room that she told him that she will not stand for a polygamous marriage because Bheki cannot afford it.

When asked why she didn’t speak to her husband about this, she said that she had been speaking and that she was tired of talking.

She then revealed that he had another child in 2020 that he was trying to hide from her in addition to the children he already had when she met him.

Lungile also told the Uyajola 9/9 team about how abusive Bheki can be and X confronted him about putting his hands on women.

Bheki then said he left his marital home because she got a protection order against him after he beat her while she was pregnant.

He then said he ended up living with his new girlfriend because he needed a place to stay after being kicked out by his wife.

