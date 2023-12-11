Third time’s a charm for Mac G as his lobola for long-time partner is accepted

Mac G proposed to Naledi Monamodi a few months ago in front of 10 000 fans at SunBet Arena.

Third time is the charm for broadcaster Mac G after his lobola was accepted by his partner’s family. His previous attempts to pay lobola weren’t accepted.

Mac G, whose real name is Macgyver Mukwevho, paid lobola for his long-time partner, Naledi Monamodi, over the weekend after proposing to her in front of thousands of people at SunBet Arena a few months ago.

The founder and host of Podcast and Chill has previously shared that Monamodi turned him down because she felt she was still young for marriage.

“The first time my family drove from Venda to Rustenburg only to be told ‘no’. She was young, when I met her she was like 21,” said Mac G in a sit-down with DJ Fresh in August.

“The second time was pretty much the same. She’s always had fears of marriage,” said the broadcaster. “She’s afraid of marriage, not just what it has done to people in her family, but her friends. Her friends got married at a young age and it didn’t turn out well.”

Strategic

When Mac G popped the question to Monamodi, he was accused of cornering her in front of throngs of fans. He also jokingly confessed that it was indeed his intention.

“I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people. There’s no ways; it was strategic,” quipped Mac G.

“For me I think the marriage thing is just a title, if you look at it we’ve pretty much been married because we’ve been living together since our first child was born which is like six years ago. Nothing much has changed.”

In the chat with Fresh, Mac G shared that he initially wanted to spark something with one of Monamodi’s friends when they first met.

“Crazy story is that I was trying to get with her friend,” says Mac G about meeting Monamodi. “I told her that day at Jolly Cools that ‘I’m gonna marry you one day’ and she just laughed it off.”

