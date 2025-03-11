Watershed celebrates 25 years with a night to remember at Kirstenbosch [VIDEO]

Watershed etched its place in the annals of South African music history in 2000 with the release of their instant hit Indigo Girl.

Watershed is celebrating its 25 years in the industry this weekend at Kirstenbosch. Picture: Supplied

South African rock band Watershed will celebrate 25 years this weekend at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, and they promise to give fans an experience to remember.

“Reaching 25 years as a band is something truly special. It’s been an incredible journey of music, memories, and connection with our fans,” said the band’s frontman Craig Hinds.

One of South Africa’s most beloved bands, the band will celebrate a quarter of a century of playing together this weekend at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on Sunday, 16 March.

“Our fans will expect all the favourites, some surprises, and an evening that will stay with you long after the last note fades,” Hinds said.

Watershed’s 25 years

Reflecting on the milestone upcoming celebration, Hinds said the concert this weekend will be a celebration of their extensive catalogue and a show of gratitude to their longstanding fans.

“We’ve poured our hearts into every song, every album, and every performance, and this show will be no different.”

The collective etched their place in the annals of South African music history in 2000 with the release of their instant hit Indigo Girl.

Over the years, Watershed has earned two South African Music Awards (Samas) for Best Pop Album, numerous nominations, and a dedicated fanbase that has supported them through every chapter of their journey.

In 2020, the band signed a deal with On-Stage, an independent European record label. “It’s great to be back in the European market again,” Hinds said at the time, speaking to News24.

“We’ve always had a fantastic fan base in Europe, and the more people we can reach with our music, the better.”

Over the years, the band also branched into wine-making together with Danie Steytler Jr from Kaapzicht Wine Farm

Watershed at Kirstenbosch

Watershed’s Kirstenbosch set will feature a mix of their timeless classics, new music from their upcoming anniversary album, and a few unexpected moments to commemorate their 25-year legacy.

“Kirstenbosch is one of our favourite venues, and this concert will be a true celebration of our music and the incredible support we’ve received over the years,” said Hinds.

Known for their deeply moving performances and impeccable musicianship, Watershed’s concerts are always a testament to their enduring talent and the strong bond they have with their audience.

“Watershed’s music has been the soundtrack to so many lives over the past 25 years. Their ability to craft songs that resonate so deeply is what makes them such a cherished part of South Africa’s musical landscape,” said Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch Sarah Struys.

“We are thrilled to welcome them back to Kirstenbosch for what promises to be an extraordinary celebration of their legacy.”

