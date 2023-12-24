Celebs And Viral

South Africans unhappy with Rasta’s depiction of Zahara

Vusi Nova spoke at the funeral where he promised to take care of Zahara’s parents and siblings following her passing.

Rasta-Zahara

Rasta’s paitings of Zahara have drawn criticism. Picture: @mnm_meya/Twitter

Well known artist, Rasta, has become the main topic once again over his depiction of singer Zahara which has left netizens complaining about the artist’s inconsistency.

The funeral of Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, took place at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC) in Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The service attended by dignitaries such as Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo.

Fellow muso and close friend to Zahara, Vusi Nova was in attendance and also spoke about his relationship with the late singer.

“She understood me, I understood her, she took my secrets to the grave, and I want to promise her that I will take her secrets to the grave. I will never tell other people what we spoke about,” Vusi Nova said in his eulogy.

The singer also promised to take care of Zahara’s parents and siblings.

Questionable Rasta

Rasta, whose real name is Lebani Sirejenje, was also in attendance, but his presence left a bitter taste in the mouths of many after his dubious portrayal of the Loliwe singer.

“If Rasta is ever asked to draw a missing person… there’ll be two people missing,” one social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

Lesufi shared a photo of Kodwa having a one-on-one with the artist, who hails from Zimbabwe.

A decent 2023

Rasta’s work reeks off caricature than actual art, but this year some of his work was complimented.

At the funeral of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in September, Rasta also did three painting of the deceased, but the paintings were impressive.

“But wena Lasta you make sure you do better when it comes to KZN people and don’t respect other provinces,” wrote Nkosekhaya Velem on Twitter.

There were insinuations that he was intimidated by Amabutho, the Zulu regiment.

With hundreds of Zulu regiments present, it seemed the South African-based visual artist from Zimbabwe was intimidated by Amabutho to depict the late founder and president of the Inkatha Freedom Party in the best way possible.

EFF President Julius Malema gave Rasta a score of 10 out of 10 for how he depicted him.

The scoring came when one X user asked Malema how much he would rate Rasta for his latest work, to which the politician gladly responded to.

Malema wasn’t the only one who thought Rasta’s latest work was impressive. A number of netizens also felt the artist who hails from Zimbabwe but based in Mzansi, outdid himself.

