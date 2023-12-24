Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Avatar photo

By AFP

5 minute read

24 Dec 2023

04:00 pm

Police arrest man after Banksy installation removed from London street

The Southwark Council said it wanted the sign back and had reported the incident to police.

Banksy artwork

Banksy’s installation. The three aircraft resemble military drones. Picture: banksy/Instagram

Police in London said on Saturday officers had arrested a man on suspicion of theft and criminal damage after a Banksy artwork was removed from a south London street corner within hours of appearing.

The installation, a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft resembling military drones, emerged at an intersection in the Peckham neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was his latest work posting a photo of it on social media, witnesses filmed it being removed by a man with bolt cutters, with the help of another man.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Images and video posted on social media showed one of them running off with the sign under his arm.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service initially said it had not been informed of an alleged crime.

But Southwark Council, which is responsible for local services including street signage said late on Friday that it wanted the sign back and had reported the incident to police.

ALSO READ: How Ukraine independence song became a Christmas classic

Arrest made

By Saturday evening, police said a man had been arrested and remained in custody.

“This incident is currently being investigated by officers,” a spokesperson for the London force added, without giving further details of the individual detained.

“We are aware of footage being shared which shows the sign being removed.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call police.”

In a statement on Friday, councillor Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of Southwark Council, hit out at the unauthorised removal.

“It should not have been removed and we’d like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work,” she said.

“We have reported the removal of our sign to the police to help get it back.”

NOW READ: Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home, suspect arrested

Read more on these topics

art london

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe