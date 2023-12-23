WATCH: Zahara’s funeral underway in East London

Zahara died on 11 December, she was 36-years-old.

The funeral of Zahara is taking place in East London. Picture: zaharasa/Instagram

Award winning singer Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana is being laid to rest in her province of birth in the Eastern Cape.

The funeral is taking place at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC).

ALSO READ: ‘I’m heartbroken like everyone else’- DJ Sbu on Zahara’s death

Zahara died on the evening of 11 December at a private hospital in Johannesburg.

“May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and music,” a statement from the singer’s family read.

Watch the funeral below:

The service is attended by dignitaries such as Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo.

Lebani Sirenje, better known as Rasta, was also spotted at the funeral, putting the final touches to his depiction of the late Zahara.

We’re in East London ICC for @ZaharaSA’s funeral. What immediately caught my eye was the work of our brother, Rasta.#ZaharaFuneral pic.twitter.com/IpJacMTv5z December 23, 2023

EFF silently helps

In the last few days, reports emerged that the EFF assisted Zahara when she struggled to pay her mortgage.

Zahara went public and pleaded with South Africans to help her save her home, saying at the time that Nedbank had given her only six days to come up with a plan to pay the arrears which were at least R100 000.

It was reported that the EFF silently paid R100 000 into Nedbank’s account to clear the arrears.

WATCH: Katlego Maboe remembers Zahara in song, as memorial service details are revealed

According to bank records, which Sunday World has seen, the political party transferred the money from their Standard Bank account on 4 February last year.

On Friday, a memorial service was held at ELICC for her fans who couldn’t attend the Gauteng memorial service that was held a week before at Rhema Bible Church.

A record breaker

Zahara’s 2011 debut album Lolilwe was certified double platinum 17 days after its release and went on to sell in excess of 100 000 copies, scooping eight South African Music Awards (Samas).

“Her first album broke records; it was one of the biggest albums this country has ever seen. Artists release music, one or two or three songs will be nice, Zahara’s albums… the whole album is nice, you’ll only maybe not like one or two,” said DJ Sbu of Zahara’s discography.

“Her songs reverberated in all households in South Africa, in cars… a star was born,” said the media personality.

NOW READ: Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer