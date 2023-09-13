‘Checkers guys’ to deliver the trophy? -Springboks’ blue kit the butt of jokes

Recognising those living with colour vision deficiency has been World Rugby's goal, led by its chairman who also lives with the condition.

What was meant to be an aide for rugby fans living with colour-blindness has seen the defending world champions being ridiculed as “Checkers employees” who play rugby.

In their Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland, the Boks donned a blue and white kit, instead of their commonly known green and gold.

The move by World Rugby has only been the butt of jokes by South Africans who made countless memes about Bok players being Checkers delivery guys.

“You see now Eben fell off his bike, he is missing the next game… where can I order for him to deliver to my house?” said @Dellie108.

According to reports, World Rugby’s goal is to make viewing of rugby matches easier for colour-blind fans and the law has come into effect quicker than expected in 2025.

The national team first donned the new-look kit in a warm-up game against South American rivals, Argentina. The Boks are expected to return to their familiar national colours against Romania and Tonga in the remainder of their group-stage games, while in their game with Ireland they might wear their all-white jerseys.

If the Springboks advance to the knockout rounds as expected, it will depend on who they’ll be up against in the quarter-finals to decide which jersey they’ll pull over their shoulders.

Bok fans making fun of the kit. Pictures: @KevinGFerreira and @Ant_I_R_Legend/ Twitter.

Colour vision deficiency (CVD)

“Underscoring that commitment, we recognise the challenges that people with colour blindness or colour vision deficiency (CVD) have participating and experiencing our sport,” said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

“I too have CVD and I am proud of the steps that we have taken in partnership with Colour Blind Awareness to both educate and inform in this important area in the form of these guidelines.”

Colour blindness is a very common but poorly understood condition which affects about 300 million people worldwide.

Red/green types of colour blindness alone affect 8% of males (0.5 % of women) meaning there could be two-three colour blind players in every men’s squad of 32. Many people with colour vision impairments are not aware of their condition and for this reason they are unlikely to speak up or ask for help.

As good colour vision is important for playing and watching rugby, it is vital that everyone involved in the game is aware of potential challenges for colour blind players, fans and others, whatever their role or status, and puts procedures in place to minimise problems.

