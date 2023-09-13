Deon Fourie to return to his roots against Romania: ‘Like riding a bike’

Looking at the match against Romania, Fourie is expected to be among a raft of changes from the Boks' opening game win over Scotland.

Springbok utility forward Deon Fourie is set to be amongst a raft of changes for the Boks second Rugby World Cup pool match against Romania on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

All indications are pointing to Springbok utility forward Deon Fourie returning to his roots with him set to be named as the starting hooker for the team’s second World Cup pool match against Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday afternoon.

Fourie started his senior career at hooker but last played in the position in a match for Lyon in France back in 2018, with him since making a late career switch to loose forward.

He has now become an incredibly gifted openside flanker, which is clearly his preferred position and he could possibly have gotten further in his career had he played in it from the start.

‘Like riding a bike’

It is a bit poetic that Fourie will likely make his first international appearance as a hooker in the same country he last played in the position five years ago.

“In 2014 when I came to France, I came to play hooker. I played hooker here in the first year, second year I was flank, third year I was hooker again, then I moved to flank again. So I was bouncing around between the two,” explained Fourie.

“I’ve never tasted it (playing hooker) at Test-match level, that’s the reality. I’ve been training there for two years now with the Boks.

“I’ve been in and out with hooker training, but hopefully it’s like riding a bike. If I get the opportunity to play there I can just jump back on and ride it.”

Raft of changes

Looking at the match against Romania, Fourie is expected to be among a raft of changes from the Boks’ opening game win over Scotland, and the fringe players will be eager to lay down a marker against a side that will be coming hard at them.

“You could see it in their first game against Ireland, there were some big hits and especially those first five minutes when they scored that first try, you can see they’re a proud and passionate bunch of guys,” said Foruie.

“It definitely showed in the first game and I think they’ll carry that through all their games. They’re playing against the previous World Cup champions.

“They’ll want to prove to themselves and to their country that they still are a good team and they’ve got good players. They’ll definitely come out with pride and energy to put their marker down.”

With Fourie at 36 years old being the second oldest member of the Bok World Cup squad, behind 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, he was asked about the secret to his longevity.

“I can’t put my finger on why I still feel good and still can run with the young guys. I did gymnastics for nine years and I’m not the biggest guy doing all the weights in the gym … probably I can write it up to those two,” admitted Fourie.