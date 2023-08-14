Get ready for Boks in ‘blue’ at World Cup

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks are reportedly set to wear their new-look alternate blue-and-white jersey on more than one occasion during the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

This is according to Rapport, who reported on Sunday that World Rugby’s goal to make viewing of rugby matches easier for colour-blind fans will come into effect as early as the World Cup, which kicks off in France on September 8.

The Boks showcased their new ‘changed strip’ in the warm-up Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires 10 days ago.

Up to 300 million people suffer from colour vision deficiency worldwide. Globally, one in 12 men are affected by the condition, compared to one in 200 women. It’s experienced by 8% of male rugby fans and 0.5% of female supporters.

The Boks, who traditionally wear dark green, with gold trim, are up against Scotland, Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B at the World Cup.

World Cup opponents

The Scottish jersey is dark blue which clashes with the Boks’ green, while Ireland’s light green also clashes with the Boks’ traditional dark green. Romania are normally in yellow while Tonga wear a red jersey.

For the World Cup opener against Scotland on September 9, the Boks could play in the new turquoise patchwork jersey, while against Ireland they may be required to wear white jerseys, as has become the norm.

Against Romania and Tonga they should be back in the green and gold.

If the Boks advance to the knockout rounds, it will depend on who they’re be up against in the quarter-finals for which jersey they’ll pull over their shoulders.

The Boks have been given the “greenlight” though to wear the green and gold in their final two warm-up games against Wales, this weekend, and against New Zealand, next Friday.