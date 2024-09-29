Record-breaker Etzebeth thanks Bok team-mates for producing ‘unbelievable performance’

'I’ll still push on and if the body’s good I’ll continue to go,” said the lock who played his 128th Test match on Saturday.

Lock Eben Etzebeth became the Boks’ most capped Test player at the weekend. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Eben Etzebeth has thanked his team-mates for ensuring he could celebrate his milestone 128th Test cap for the Springboks in the right fashion with a victory and winning the Rugby Championship title for 2024.

The Boks beat Argentina 48-7 in their final championship game in Mbombela on Saturday to win the trophy ahead of New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

In all, the Boks won five of their six matches, their only slip up a 29-28 loss to the Pumas in Santiago last week.

Lock Etzebeth became South Africa’s most capped player on Saturday, going past Victor Matfield’s previous mark of 127 Tests.

Most capped Bok player

It was an “unbelievable performance” by the Boks, according to the 32-year-old lock.

“The milestone wouldn’t have been nice if we’d lost this game, so the team really showed up tonight (Saturday),” said Etzebeth about the Boks’ performance.

“The Rugby Championship was on the line; it was a final, and we all wanted to win that trophy.

“The guys wanted to make it special for me, but it will always be a team sport, and the trophy was the big thing. It was an unbelievable performance from everyone.”

Etzebeth paid tribute to the team-mates who have shared his Springbok career: “There are guys I have been with at three World Cups, won two World Cups, guys like Siya (Kolisi), Jesse (Kriel), Handre (Pollard), Frans (Malherbe), Willie (le Roux), Damian (de Allende) … I’m leaving a few out, but I wouldn’t have reached this milestone without those players.”

‘Continue pushing hard’

Etzebeth said he’d look to continue playing for as long as possible.

“It’s about staying fit and pushing the body as far as it can go,” he said.

“I’ve made no secret that the reason I play this game is to play for this team; to perform for my club and to be selected for the national side – that’s the ultimate.

“So, I’ll keep pushing, training hard and performing for my club and hopefully the coaches will keep on selecting me. I never like to share my goals with the public – I like to keep it close to my heart – and I’ll still push on and if the body’s good I’ll continue to go.”