WATCH: ‘The 3rd floor’ – Bok star Ox Nché celebrates 30th birthday in style

Springbok prop Ox Nché, real name Retshegofaditswe Nché, is officially 30 years old.

The rugby star recently shared snaps of his birthday celebration, giving fans a sneak peek into his special day.

Nché turned 30 on 23 July. Taking to Instagram this weekend, he posted pictures of his black-tie-themed birthday celebration.

Inside Ox Nché’s 30th birthday celebration

“The 3rd floor. Thank God for the wonderful life, thank you for all the birthday wishes. Thank you to all the friends and family in my life. I love you guys,” he wrote.

Ox Nché cutting his 30th birthday cake. Picture: Instagram/@ox_nche

The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including stars such as Sphe and Naves, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva, content creator Primo Baloyi and comedian Donovan Goliath.

Ox Nché with his guests. Picture: Instagram/@ox_nche

Nché’s birthday celebration was sponsored by Dove Men+Care, as he is a brand ambassador.

“From laughs to heartfelt moments, today we celebrate the man who brings strength and softness.

“Keep watching through the fun times, birthday wishes, and the kind of care only our champion knows how to give,” the brand wrote in a birthday message to Nché.

