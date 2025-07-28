Zozibini Tunzi to host Free State Fashion Week’s Women’s Day Business & Fashion Festival

The event aims to empower, uplift and celebrate women from all walks of life.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has been announced as the host of the Free State Fashion Week’s Women’s Day Business & Fashion Festival.

The event will take place on Saturday, 9 August.

“This year’s theme is excellence. We said this year is a year of excellence — and whatever we do, we do it in excellence. And I think that’s where Zozi fits in so perfectly,” Free State Fashion Week CEO, Candy Smith, told The Citizen, explaining why Tunzi was chosen as the host.

The festival serves as a build-up to the annual Free State Fashion Week, scheduled for 12–13 September.

The Women’s Day event promises meaningful conversations and electrifying performances, with appearances from celebrities such as Unathi Nkayi and Ami Faku.

‘Not just an event – it’s a movement’

Smith emphasised that the festival is more than just a celebration, but a space for connection, reflection, and inspiration.

“We want to work with people who embody excellence so that we, as Free Staters, can evolve and learn from these powerful women,” she said.

“The Women’s Day event is meant to empower women from all walks of life. It brings together creatives, professionals, and women in business. Whether you’re a doctor, artist, or entrepreneur, this event is for every woman,” she added.

Tunzi will also share her personal journey, contributing to the day’s deeper conversations around women’s experiences and challenges.

In addition to the talks, the event will showcase local fashion designers from the Free State, along with exhibitions and live music performances.

