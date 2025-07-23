Benni McCarthy in the family area: Meet the football legend’s beautiful ‘birthday girls’ [PICS]

Benni McCarthy's birthday tributes to his daughters have taken social media by storm, with fans marvelling at their good looks.

South African football star Benni McCarthy poses with his daughter Lima. Pictured on the left is his daughter Allegra, with Mina on the right. Pictures: Instagram/ bennimac17

Benni McCarthy’s journey from the notorious Cape Flats’ gang-ridden Hanover Park to Europe has inspired millions. His name is synonymous with football excellence, and to this day, he is still South Africa’s all-time leading goal scorer and the only South African to win the UEFA Champions League.

Beyond the pitch, the former Manchester United striker coach has also proved himself to be a real team player in his family circle, balancing a high-profile coaching career with fatherhood.

Benni McCarthy: Proud father of five

The 47-year-old McCarthy is the father to five children from two marriages.

In 2000, he married Spanish artist Maria Santos with whom he shares three daughters – Minna, Miya and Allegra. The couple met after the star striker moved to Spain to play for Celta Vigo.

Their marriage ended in 2007 during his second season at Blackburn Rovers in England.

On 24 May 2014, McCarthy tied the knot with Scottish model and former Miss Edinburgh Stacey Munro in a lavish soccer-themed wedding ceremony.

Together, they have a daughter, Lima Rose, and a six-year-old son, Lio Romero.

Lima was born two years before the couple got married.

Benni McCarthy and his wife Stacey have been married for 10 years. Pictures: Instagram/ BenniMac17 and staceymccarthy17

As the head coach of Kenya’s Harambee Stars, preparing for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 set to kick off on 2 August in Kenya, McCarthy’s professional life is demanding. Yet, his social media presence consistently highlights his family.

Take a look as The Citizen rounds up McCarthy’s Instagram wishes to mark his daughters’ milestone birthdays this year.

Allegra’s 17th birthday: Fans in awe

Earlier this month on 15 July, the proud father took to Instagram to wish Allegra on her 17th birthday:

“Happy 17th birthday to my daughter Allegra. Love you lots and have a wonderful day 🥳🎂❤️.”

Benni McCarthy’s daughter Allegra strikes a pose. Picture: Instagram/ bennimac17

Accompanied by a photo, the post showcased his daughter’s striking beauty, which left fans in awe of her beauty.

Fan reactions: ‘This one needs security’

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing admiration for Allegra’s stunning looks.

One follower humorously remarked, “Oh la la, hope you have your headache pills ready because this one needs security,” hinting at the attention Allegra’s beauty might attract.

Another fan, Musa Ngcobo, jokingly wrote: “Always wanted a father-in-law with a Champions League 😂.”

In May, the Bafana Bafana legend celebrated Lima’s 13th birthday, with McCarthy heading to his Instagram account to congratulate his only daughter with his leggy blonde wife.

“Happy 13th birthday to my beautiful daughter, Lima. I hope you have the best day. I love you so much.”

Minna’s 20th birthday: A milestone celebration

In February, the soccer superstar celebrated his firstborn, Minna, turning 20 with a touching Instagram post:

“Happy 20th birthday to my firstborn! You’ve grown into such an incredible young woman, and I’m so proud of you. Love you endlessly.”

The post, accompanied by a photo of Minna, once again highlighted her striking resemblance to her father.

Fans celebrate Minna’s milestone

The post resonated with fans, who were touched by this, a refreshing contrast to McCarthy’s usual tough, goal-scoring persona.

One fan, Stanton Fredericks, commented on her being the spitting image of Kenya’s national team coach: “Just like the Father 🙌🏽 ❤️”.

In turn, others wished Minna well, with messages like, “Happy birthday 🎂 May the lord bless you and your family”.

Benni McCarthy: Why Kenya withdrew from pre-CHAN friendlies

In a surprise move, McCarthy pulled his Harambee Stars team only hours before they were due to play CHAN co-hosts Tanzania in Arusha on Monday in the first match of a four-nation tournament that also includes Uganda and Senegal.

Kenya’s head coach, Benni McCarthy, said on Wednesday that it was the right move to withdraw from the pre-African Nations Championship (CHAN) football friendlies in Tanzania this week. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

On Wednesday, the former South African international explained that the team took the decision to leave Tanzania on Sunday after coming to a consensus that the Arusha venue was not ideal.

“It was a misfortune. We went there with good intentions, but unfortunately, for football reasons, football decisions, it was not satisfactory.

“The team and the technical team came together and decided we want to have the best preparation for CHAN 2024 and if we were to continue in the tournament, it would have set us back majorly, losing players to injury,” he was quoted as saying by Standard Media.

The biannual CHAN competition is being jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania for the first time.

