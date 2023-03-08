Is Tatjana Schoenmaker dating Rachel Kolisi’s brother Joel Smith?

Kaunda Selisho

Rachel Kolisi has been going by her married name for so long that people often forget that her maiden surname is Smith. What is even more surprising to some fans of the star (who may not necessarily be rugby fans) is that she has a brother named Joel Smith.

Smith rarely makes headlines but this time around his personal life is in the spotlight after hinting at the fact that he is dating SA gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker.

A recent report by IOL connected the dots of some social media posts by the couple and deduced that they were dating after posting several posts captured at the same location.

More than just rugby fans

The post that caught everyone’s attention was a picture of the pair at a rugby match posted on Tatjana Schoenmaker’s account.

“And then you came along, and everything changed,” read her caption under the image of them embracing in coordinated black outfits.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi as well as Tendai Mtawarira commented on Tatjana’s post with lovely dovey emojis.

The publication further reports that the couple spent New Year’s Eve together due to the similarity of the backgrounds in the Instagram reels they posted marking the holiday.

Smith made things official on his account on Valentine’s Day when he posted a picture of them together simply captioned “My Valentine”.

The announcement was welcomed by Joel Smith’s followers who showered the couple with well-wishes and congratulations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Smith previously worked for Roc Nation before transitioning into a role as Strategic Partnerships Lead at The Kolisi Foundation.

Tatjana Schoenmaker is a South African swimmer specialising in breaststroke events. She won the gold medal and set the world record in the 200-metre breaststroke and also won the silver medal in the 100-metre breaststroke at the 2020 Olympic Games.

