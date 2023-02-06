WATCH: Siya Kolisi takes over the dance floor at Eben Etzebeth’s wedding

Xanet Scheepers

While the Sharks and Stormers battled it out in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Durban on Saturday, two key players from both teams found themselves a bundle of nerves for a completely different reason.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and tighthead prop for the Stormers Frans Malherbe both got hitched on Saturday, trading their rugby jerseys for a tuxedo.

Eben Etzebeth says ‘I do’

Etzebeth married actress and singer Anlia van Rensburg on Saturday. The couple got engaged in France in March last year, five months after the rugby player met the blonde beauty in Melkbosstrand, a coastal village north of Cape Town.

Eben and Anlia exchanged their vows on the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in the Western Cape.

“Because we got engaged in France in March last year, our wedding at La Paris completed the circle. Franschhoek reminds us of France where we had the most beautiful times together,” Anlia told Afrikaans publication Sarie before the wedding.

Days before the wedding, Eben also won the SA Rugby Player of the Year award.

His new wife took to Instagram to congratulate him: “I am extremely proud of you my soon-to-be husband. You are absolutely an inspiration and deserve everything that is beautiful in life! Love you,” Anlia captioned two photos of her and Eben posing with his trophy.

The smitten rugby player took to the comments section posting: “My trophy is standing next to me.”

Kiss the ‘Miss’ Goodbye

Anlia celebrated her bachelorette party on Friday with close friends and family. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a white mini dress and white high heels, with a veil and bride crown completing her look.

Siya hits the dance floor

Siya, who was one of Eben’s groomsmen, attended the wedding with his wife, Rachel Kolisi. Siya is always a vibe and Eben’s wedding was no different as he showed off his smooth dance moves on Mango Groove’s Special Star.

Watch Siya’s dance moves below:

Frans Malherbe wedding

The World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe who has just signed a three-year contract extension to continue his stay with the Stormers also got married on Saturday.

Malherbe got engaged to Ingrid van Huyssteen in July last year.

Ingrid took to Instagram on Sunday to share two beautiful photos of their wedding.

“Married to my bestie,” she captioned the post.

The comments section were flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, including Rachel Kolisi, Layla Kolbe and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee.

