The SABC stands behind Sbongi Ngcobo as Ukhozi’s song of the year drama drags on

The business manager's alleged suspension relates to Ukhozi FM staff members complaining about how the song of the year was selected.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied that Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has been suspended.

“Ms Ncgobo is not being investigated nor has she been suspended by the SABC as alleged in the public space,” said the broadcaster’s statement.

“The SABC is aware of the variety of unsubstantiated allegations levelled against Ms Ngcobo and the irresponsible public statements, which are spearheaded by disgruntled individuals.”

Ngcobo’s alleged suspension relates to the song of the year drama at the station, after media reports suggested that there were grumbles from some Ukhozi FM staff members about how the song of the year was selected.

The Song of The Year

Khuzani Mpungose’s Umjolo Lowo won the radio station’s song of the year on New Year’s Eve.

The song was voted for by over 900 000 of the station’s listeners, but some believe Mthandeni Manqele and Lwah Ndlunkulu’s Paris should’ve won.

Ukhozi FM DJs Mroza Buthelezi and Selbeyonce Mkhize announced on air that Mpungose received the most votes than the rest that made the Top 10.

Khuzani accumulated 993 667 votes, Mthandeni bagged 746 338 votes while Thukzin was on third place with 90 422 votes.

While performing at a festival in Richards Bay, eventual winner of the song of the year Khuzani was booed and bottles were thrown on the stage by disgruntled fans. The patrons were rooting for Thukzin’s iPlan or Paris by Mthandeni.

Ngcobo remains manager

“Ms Ngcobo remains the business manager of the SABC’s biggest radio station, which she has successfully led and achieved great milestones,” averred the statement.

An insider at Ukhozi FM told City Press that the public broadcaster was being clandestine about the situation surrounding Ngcobo.

“SABC is trying to keep it a secret that Sbongi is suspended. If she isn’t, then why is she not at work? Sbongi was suspended last week; the whole of this week she wasn’t at work. SABC is just being cagey to protect its staff members, but an investigation is definitely under way.

“The issue is not about Khuzani winning but the criteria used to get him into the top 10 and how he qualified. Ukhozi and the SABC have not said what the criteria was. Khuzani’s song was released in October.”

