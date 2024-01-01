Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year choice hits a ‘false note’ with netizens

Scores of social media users have taken to their timelines to voice their displeasure with Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year. Here's why...

Many social media users have taken to their timelines to complain about Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year.

This after Khuzani feat Luve’s Umjolo Lowo won Ukhozi FM’s Song of the Year with 993 667 votes.

Many said Thukzin’s iPlan was supposed to be the song on the year instead.

“iPlan is the song of the year, with or without Ukhozi FM,” read one comment on X.

iPlan only scored 90422 votes, taking the third spot after Mthandeni SK feat Lwa Ndlunkulu’s Paris with 746 338.

The last two in the Top 5 are Mlue Vez, Slue, and Keke Makhetha’s Themba Lami at number four at 59566 and Dumi Mkokstad Angimbonanga at number five with 59360 votes.

Full list of Ukhozi FM Song Of The Year results pic.twitter.com/6Tdvd3SA4r — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 31, 2023

Dear other provinces



I sincerely apologize…. Yall were right…. uKhozi FM have ruined the song of the year concept… Its no longer a popularity contest 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y2ahTqUhuS — uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) December 31, 2023

Ukhozi FM song of the year I joke serious akuwini the best song but kuwina le artist enabalandeli abaningi — Thonga17 (@Bheki_Nyathi) January 1, 2024

UKhozi just proves every year that our voting culture in South Africa is poor . We like something but don’t vote for it to win . We don’t like something but still don’t put in the effort of voting it out . — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) January 1, 2024

Dumi Mkokstad thanks his brother for urging him to enter Ukhozi FM’s top 10

Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad took to X to publicly thank his brother for believing in him.

He said he helped him with campaigns for his hit song Angimbonanga to be in Ukhozi FM’s top 10.

“It’s rare to have someone who believes in you more than you believe in yourself. This is my brother Thulani Mkokstad’s Motivations. He is the one who urged me to enter Ukhozi FM TOP10 when I mentioned that we need to have Gospel songs, not just 1 but 2.

“This campaign was all Him …. All him! There isn’t a single thing I did. I want to thank him publicly so that all the Well dones I have been getting … Go to the [right] person. Thank you to everyone who voted bafethu. We are coming back!!!” Dumi wrote on X, captioning his brother’s picture.

It’s rare to have someone who believes in you more than you believe in yourself.



This is my brother Thulani Mkokstad Motivations

he is the one who urged me to enter for Ukhozi FM TOP10 when I mentioned that we need to have Gospel songs not just 1 but 2.



This campaign was all… pic.twitter.com/K5tcpaMWAL — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) January 1, 2024

