‘Generations: The Legacy’ star Muzi Mthabela joins Ukhozi FM

The radio station has unveiled a new 2024/2025 lineup.

Seasoned actor Muzi Mthabela has officially joined the SABC’s Durban-based radio station, Ukhozi FM. This comes as the radio station introduced its new lineup for 2024/2025.

Mthabela is popularly known for his roles on TV shows like Isibaya, Generations: The Legacy, and Imbewu: The Seed. He also doubles as a video editor and a motivational speaker.

The actor joins Ukhozi FM to present the station’s YouTube podcast called Ukhozi FM TV, alongside Nelisiwe Cele.

“We are delighted to introduce our listeners to this dynamic talent and fresh perspectives. Our innovative campaigns, nation-building discourse, and a stellar lineup of presenters ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry, resonating with our vast audience and meeting the needs of our clients.

“We are confident that Ukhozi FM will continue to dominate in terms of audiences and continue to build on revenue generation,” said Sbongi Ngcobo, Ukhozi FM’s Business Manager.

Ukhozi FM’s exciting 2024/2025 Lineup

The radio station has revealed its eagerly anticipated lineup for 2024/2025, promising an array of familiar voices and fresh talent to delight its millions of dedicated listeners nationwide.

Morning kick-Off

Starting the day off right, the Vuka Africa Breakfast Show remains in the capable hands of Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha and Nonhlanhla ‘Mroza’” Buthelezi, Monday to Friday from 06:00 to 09:00.

Mid-morning vibes

The esteemed Queen of the Airwaves, Dudu “Lady D” Khoza, maintains her coveted slot with Jabul’ujule from 09:00 to 12:00.

Lunchtime entertainment

Dankie 1223 sees the return of Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya and Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela, serving up entertainment from 12:30 to 15:00.

Afternoon drive

Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe and Selby “Selbeyonce” Mkhize inject infectious energy into the drive-time slot on Woza Nabangani Bakho every weekday from 15:00 to 18:00. Nco Dube joins the Woza Nabangani Bakho team as the social commentator.

Here is the rest of the new lineup

Ukhozi FM 2024/2025 lineup. Graphic: Supplied

