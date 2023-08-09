‘This Body Works For Me’ star confirms she is leaving the sex work industry

By Lineo Lesemane

Showmax’s This Body Works For Me star, Bubbly Sodela has confirmed that she is done with the sex work industry.

The news comes after Zimoja reported that she was embarking on the healing and wellness journey.

She told the publication that her old life did not fit into the picture and where she was heading in life.

ALSO READ: ‘This Body Works For Me’: Samke’s drastic weight loss sparks concerns on social media

“I’m too old to be experimenting with drugs. There’s a lot at stake. I am a businesswoman, and drugs don’t fit where I see myself… I always envisioned more for myself… I invested a lot in how I want to look when I am 50,” she reportedly said.

Bubbly also admitted that she loves alcohol, but has decided to cut down on it as it was not good for her mental health.

‘I need peace and less drama’

The reality TV star further revealed that she has moved back to her roots in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape where she has a new home and a business place.

She said she decided to move back because Joburg was too much for her. She told Zimoja that she is currently taking medication for depression and anxiety.

“I need tranquility. I have anxiety and I’m on medication. I am always careful not to get triggered. I always need to make sure that I am in a good place in my life… I am not a sangoma but have more of a prophetic calling. So, I am at a place where I need peace and less drama.”

Meanwhile, This Body Works For Me will make its return on Showmax for season two later this month, 22 August.

Bubbly will reportedly still be part of the show with Gina, Primadonna, and Wandi. They will be joined by new faces, Diamond, Dione Xanthe, and Lebo.

Viewers will no longer see Samke, who previously opened up on Twitter about how the show exploited her and that shooting the show drained her emotionally, physically, and financially.

NOW READ: ‘I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people’ – Mac G on his proposal to long-time partner