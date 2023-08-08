‘I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people’ – Mac G on his proposal to long-time partner

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Podcaster Mac G sat down with DJ Fresh on his YouTube show What A Week (WAW) following his sold-out show at SunBet Arena where he proposed to his long-time partner Naledi Monamodi for a third time.

Love at first sight

“Crazy story is that I was trying to get with her friend,” says Mac G about meeting Monamodi. “I told her that day at Jolly Cools that ‘I’m gonna marry you one day’ and she just laughed it off.

“For me I think the marriage thing is just a title, if you look at it we’ve pretty much been married because we’ve been living together since our first child was born which is like six years ago. Nothing much has changed.”

Last month Mac G celebrated the milestone of 1 million subscribers on his podcast and chill at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The event was also a live recording of the podcast, which was the first of its kind in the world. The podcast was founded and established by Mac G, whose real name is Macgyver Mukwevho, in 2018.

Third time lucky

There have been murmurs on social media that the broadcaster cornered his fiancé by proposing at the sold-out show at SunBet Arena, given his first two proposals were declined by his long-time partner.

“I knew she wouldn’t say no in front of 10 000 people. There’s no ways; it was strategic,” quipped Mac G.

When Fresh asked why Monamodi said no in previous occasions, Mac G said it’s because she was young. “The first time my family drove from Venda to Rustenburg and they were there only to be told no. She was young, when I met her she was like 21,” said Mac G.

“The second time was pretty much the same. She’s always had fears of marriage,” said the broadcaster. “She’s afraid of marriage, not just what it has done to people in her family, but her friends, because her friends got married at a young age and it didn’t turn out well.”

Family

The hour-long interview on Fresh’s WAW was personal and intimate. The podcaster even shared that his mother named him after the lead character from the 1985 television series, MacGyver. “When I asked her she tells me she liked the guy. She watched the series when she was pregnant with me.”

Speaking about his father, Mac G said: “He wasn’t a present father but we’re cool and we’re cordial. Which is why SunBet was extra special because he was there, my mom was there.”

“It was the first time they were in the same room after 20 years, so that was pretty magical.”

