‘This one was particularly special for me’: Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrates another milestone

Dr Musa has been elected as a member of CMSA.

Congratulations are in order for media personality and medical doctor, Dr Musa Mthombeni.

This follows his announcement that he has been elected as a member of the Young Specialist Forum in the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa (CMSA).

“This one was particularly special for me as a newly elected member of the Young Specialist Forum in the CMSA. Onwards and upwards – and if you were looking for motivation to study, this is it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Dr Musa also congratulated fellow medical doctors who were admitted to the CMSA.

“I had the honour of watching some of my friends and colleagues get admitted into the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa. We now have a new bunch of specialists and sub-specialists ready to assist you all over the country,” he wrote.

Dr Musa’s graduation

Last year, Dr Musa graduated from the College of Diagnostic Radiologists of South Africa, just a few months after receiving certification as a board-certified specialist radiologist.

To celebrate the graduation, his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, threw him a surprise graduation party.

“He thought we were going to a brand event; little did he know that he was the brand we were looking to celebrate,” Liesl wrote, sharing pictures from her husband’s surprise party.

