Beyoncé expresses gratitude as her film tops box office with $21 million on opening weekend

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has topped the Box Office charts with an impressive $21 million in its opening weekend.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, Beyoncé’s film is the first in 20 years, since the release of Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai in 2003, to cross the $20 million benchmark for its opening weekend.

The film also did pretty well in South Africa, according to reports by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Beyonce celebrates Renaissance’s film success

Taking to Instagram, the legendary singer penned a lengthy message thanking her team and fans for the success of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn-around time,” she wrote.

The Single Ladies hitmaker shared that she slept during production sessions due to exhaustion.

She added: “But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!

“I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theatres. The mute challenges are still happening, even in the theatre! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else y’all do.”

Wrapping up her heartwarming message, Beyonce said she was glad she launched the film on World Aids Day in memory of her Uncle Johnny.

“I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. We did it. We have the #1 movie in the country!”

