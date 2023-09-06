‘We are just getting started’ – Ambitiouz Entertainment rubbishes closure reports

The stable says it has bigger plans to be announced this Friday.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has scoffed at claims that it is shutting down due to a crippling financial crisis.

This after an online publication Zimoja reported a former employee had spilled beans on the state of affairs at the stable.

The insider alleged some staff members had been retrenched, with some company cars being repossessed.

“Things are bad. Many artists have left Kgosi [Mahumapelo]. He is going through the most. Some employees went to CCMA due to frustration of chasing Kgosi for their salaries, which haven’t been paid since March this year,” a source told the publication.

Addressing the allegations, the record label owner Mahumapelo said the stable was not going anywhere. In fact, it had bigger plans to reveal towards end of the week.

“It’s come to our attention there are whispers and rumours of our imminent closure. To those who’ve been spreading these tales, we’d like to offer a heartfelt “Nice try”. We are saddened to report if you were hoping for our exit, you’ll have to deal with our fabulousness for at least another decade. We know it’s tough, but hang in there,” the stable said.

‘Ambitiouz Entertainment isn’t going anywhere, in fact, we are just getting started’

In a statement on their Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the record label promised to shock its critics with a bigger move this Friday. It emphasised the announcement was set to not just shake but revolutionise the South African music industry.

“If you thought you had reasons to be envious before, brace yourselves. By Friday, your envy meter might just break. We’d apologize in advance, but we’re too busy planning our next big move.”

Thanking the stable’s loyal supporters, Ambitiouz took a swipe at their critics, saying: “To our critics, we refer you to Section 5 of the Euphonic Act of 2016. And to everyone, remember: The story always continues …

“To those who’ve been eagerly waiting for our downfall with a bowl of popcorn in hand. We regret to inform you that you might need to stock up on more popcorn because Ambitiouz Entertainment isn’t going anywhere, in fact, we are just getting started.”

Ambitiouz Entertainment statement. Picture: IG stories

