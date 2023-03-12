Tributes pour in for Costa Titch 

Kaunda Selisho

Following the confirmation by Costa Titch’s family that the rapper did indeed die after collapsing on stage during a performance, tributes from the South African music fraternity have been pouring in for the musician.

‘Robbed of a son’

The musician’s family issued a statement on his passing on Sunday morning, saying; “death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, 28.”

A statement from the Tsobanoglou family on the passing of their son, Constantinos, popularly known as Costa Titch | Picture: Supplied

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The family thanked the first responders as well as al those who were with him during his final moments.

“As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

Costa Titch collapses on stage while performing

The musician, 27, reportedly collapsed on stage during his performance at Ultra Music Festival which took place at the Nasrec Expo Center on Saturday, 11 March.

A fan captured the moment that he is said to have collapsed and later died. No official statement has been released about what happened to the musician.

RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon. 💚🕊️— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) March 12, 2023

Costa Titch, was booked to perform at the launch of Smirnoff Storm Room – SA’s newest entertainment platform for Amapiano and Afro-Tech music and culture.

He was on the line-up alongside the likes of Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles and more.

Fans of the musician were also excited for him after news that he had recently signed to Senegalese American star, Akon’s Konvict Records.

Witnessed his last performance at Ultra. I’m not okay guys. What’s happening entlek???#RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/lIqeCUq73Z— 🧚🏾‍♀️ Nomzi 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_melaninfit_) March 11, 2023

Costa Titch is a South African musician who got his start as a dancer for some of the country’s most popular rappers. Although he hails from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, the musician was based primarily in Johannesburg at the time of his passing.

He is most popularly known for songs like the Nkalakatha remix – which he featured the late Riky Rick and AKA on – and Phezulu, which featured Boity. The late musician differentiated himself from other musicians by rapping in isiZulu and this received a lot of attention due to the fact that he was not black.

“After this I’m gonna do Music & I’m gonna ba an Artist” 🕊️💔✌🏾



You said it and you did it…from being a Dancer to a Super Star 💚 Thank you for taking it there 🙏🏾 Prayers go out to the Family & TITCH GANG. #RipCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/5vGuuLumqg— Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) March 12, 2023

Throughout his career, he highlighted his love for African languages but steered clear of sharing facts about his personal life.