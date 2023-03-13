Former Malaika star Tshedi Mholo triggered by Costa Titch’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former Malaika star Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo has shared that the sudden death of young artist Constantinos “Costa Titch” Tsobanoglou has triggered her.

The singer, who was part of the iconic Afro-pop music group Malaika, said she has experienced her own bandmates collapsing in front of her.

Costa Titch died after collapsing on stage during a performance at Ultra on Saturday evening, he was 27 years old.

‘Some deaths are triggers”

On Sunday, Mholo tweeted that some death reports, unfortunately, conjure up unpleasant memories.

She said: “Some deaths… are such triggers. I experienced both Malaika members collapsing before my eyes on different occasions. While one went for surgery, one collapsed with me at the airport”.

Malaika members also included Bongani Nchang and the late Jabulani Ndaba. Ndaba passed away in 2008, at 32 years old, after a battle with tuberculosis.

The singer further writes she received no therapy after witnessing these traumatic incidents and added she is writing a book about her life and career.

“No therapy nothing… we lost one member and no therapy still from record label or management. Look out for my autobiography… before [the] end of this year.”

Concluding, Mholo said: “Everything happened before my eyes, from [the] stage we rushed him [Ndaba] to the theatre. At some point, my car was an ambulance, out of panic. Haai maan. And we expected to be hurled with insults when choosing our peace. [South Africans] we can do better”.

😭😭😭😭 everything happened before my eyes..from stage we rushed him to Theatre..

Ntando Duma tribute to Costa Titch

Artists and media personality Ntando Duma shared she had a conversation with Costa Titch hours before his death. The entertainment industry is reeling from another death, just a month after Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was murdered.

She wrote a touching message on her Instagram page on Sunday, sharing videos of their moments together.

She said: “This one hits harder cause I was just talking to you a few hours ago.

“You were one of [the] few selfless and caring humans I’ve ever known in my life. You were so kind, so good at your craft, so damn hardworking and yet so humble. Your humility got me every time.”

“I’m deeply shattered by your passing, Costa. My heart is broken in a way you can [n]ever imagine but I carry you in my heart for life.

“I’m so glad that not only I’d tell you but I’d wholeheartedly make sure that I show you how much I loved and appreciated you when you were still with us. I’d never miss a chance to tell you how proud I am of you and how much you inspired me.

“I wish we never delayed our lunch date. I wish we spent more time but thank you for being a part of my life and thank you for allowing me into YOUR life.

“Sending love and prayers to everyone during these dark times,” she added.