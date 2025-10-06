Tributes pour in for former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Michael Wentink

Michael passed away at the age of 46.

Tributes are continuing to pour in following the death of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Michael Wentink.

Wentink died on Saturday at the age of 46.

His long-time dance partner, Ralf Lepehne, confirmed the news in a social media post.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the sad news that our beloved Michael Wentink has passed away. He left us far too soon, and the loss is immeasurable,” Lepehne wrote.

He described Wentink as “a true legend of Latin dance — a champion, an artist and an inspiration to so many.”

Lepehne added that Wentink had faced “a long and deeply private struggle, battling the relentless weight of depression with a quiet courage known only to those closest to him.”

“Yet behind the trophies and the spotlight was the man we knew and loved, a kind soul whose light touched our lives deeply.”

A celebrated career

Wentink was a former professional South African ballroom dancer who specialised in International Style Latin.

He was a British Open and World Latin Champion with a career spanning more than 30 years.

He gained national fame on the first season of Strictly Come Dancing South Africa in 2006.

Wentink later returned to the show as a permanent judge from 2013 to 2015, serving on seasons six, seven and eight.

In addition to his dance career, Wentink was a fashion designer. In 2013, he launched a unisex leather “Mambo” jacket line.

Tributes pour in for Michael Wentink

Fans and Michael’s colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

@officialdwts michael wentink died today the world is so sad.the only dancer to motivate me is now gone !! i hope dancing with the stars might say something about this unbelievable dancer.the whole dance world grieves for michael !! — kenny buchanan (@Kennydancerfun) October 5, 2025

