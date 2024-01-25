Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

25 Jan 2024

12:22 pm

PICTURES: Dricus du Plessis back in SA — and fan shows off new tattoo

Hundreds of fans turned up at OR Tambo International airport on Thursday to welcome the new champion home.

Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shows off his new belt on arriving back in South Africa on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New UFC middleweight champion of the world, Dricus du Plessis, arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning, with hundreds of fans cheering him on at the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport.

Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland of the USA on points in their middleweight title fight in Toronto on Sunday.

The 30-year-old won by split decision: 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48.

Here are some of the best pictures of Du Plessis’ arrival back home on Thursday.

Dricus du Plessis fans
A group of fans show their support at the airport. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
OR Tambo ariport
The airport was packed out on Thursday morning. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis greets fans during his arrival at OR Tambo International on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis at the airport on Thursday, with police protection. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Dricus du Plessis and Brian Mitchell
Former boxing champion Brian Mitchell poses for a picture with Dricus du Plessis. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Dricus du Plessis and fans
Fans take selfies with the new middleweight champion of the world. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Keenen Bender, a fan, shows off his new tattoo of Dricus du Plessis. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Brave Pietermaritzburg mum vows to protect son after school attack
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe