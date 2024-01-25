PICTURES: Dricus du Plessis back in SA — and fan shows off new tattoo

Hundreds of fans turned up at OR Tambo International airport on Thursday to welcome the new champion home.

Dricus du Plessis shows off his new belt on arriving back in South Africa on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New UFC middleweight champion of the world, Dricus du Plessis, arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning, with hundreds of fans cheering him on at the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport.

Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland of the USA on points in their middleweight title fight in Toronto on Sunday.

The 30-year-old won by split decision: 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48.

Here are some of the best pictures of Du Plessis’ arrival back home on Thursday.

A group of fans show their support at the airport. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The airport was packed out on Thursday morning. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Dricus du Plessis greets fans during his arrival at OR Tambo International on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Dricus du Plessis at the airport on Thursday, with police protection. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former boxing champion Brian Mitchell poses for a picture with Dricus du Plessis. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Fans take selfies with the new middleweight champion of the world. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images