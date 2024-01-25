PICTURES: Dricus du Plessis back in SA — and fan shows off new tattoo
Hundreds of fans turned up at OR Tambo International airport on Thursday to welcome the new champion home.
Dricus du Plessis shows off his new belt on arriving back in South Africa on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
New UFC middleweight champion of the world, Dricus du Plessis, arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning, with hundreds of fans cheering him on at the international arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport.
Du Plessis beat Sean Strickland of the USA on points in their middleweight title fight in Toronto on Sunday.
The 30-year-old won by split decision: 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48.