Tyla honoured with Impact award in California

The awards celebrate the achievements of influential women in the music industry.

South African superstar Tyla was honoured with the Impact award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Saturday, 29 March.

The annual awards took place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards celebrates the achievements of influential women in the music industry.

Tyla was honoured alongside other stars, including Erykah Badu, Muni Long, Ángela Aguilar, aespa, Megan Moroney, GloRilla, and Gracie Abrams.

ALSO READ: Tyla performs at Mercedes-Benz launch in Rome as student campaigns to get singer as his matric dance date [VIDEO]

Tyla: ‘I realised God has his own plans’

In her acceptance speech, Tyla thanked her fans, affectionately known as the ‘Tigers’.

“When my career took off, I realised God has his own plans, and I just feel very lucky for my fans, who have given me such an exciting life and allowed me to grow in front of the world—into all the different versions of myself as an artist and as a woman,” she said.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner added that she appreciates how music has influenced people over time and that she is grateful to be part of that.

“In life, we all have a chance to pour into one another, whether it’s something we say, a performance, a dance move, or literally anything.

“You never know what that might ignite in someone and what that person will pass on to another, so I am truly grateful and will forever appreciate the people who have poured into me.”

In December last year, Tyla won two Billboard Music Awards for Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats for her hit song, Water.

NOW READ: Berita, Eugene Mthethwa and Idols Top 5 finalist among nominees for spot as a trustee of Samro’s retirement fund