Tyler ICU and Speedsta announced as new ambassadors for big brand

Two South African hitmakers are taking their sound global, fusing music, culture and artistry as brand ambassadors.

Tyler ICU and DJ Speedsta have both enjoyed their time in the spotlight. Now, the award-winning producer and well-known radio host are taking on a new challenge as Remy Martin brand ambassadors.



For the first time, Remy Martin has chosen two local artists, Tyler ICU and DJ Speedsta, to represent the brand together. In the past, the company worked with solo artists like DJ Zinhle and the late Ricky Rick.

A first time for South Africa

Tyler ICU has been on a steady rise since his breakout. His Amapiano hit “Mnike” became a global anthem, earning millions of streams and filling dance floors from Johannesburg to London. This success has helped him build a strong reputation.

He has continued to grow by working with top Amapiano artists like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

These collaborations have made him a key figure in South Africa’s music scene.

Speedsta’s impact goes beyond just DJing. With popular tracks like “Mayo” and “Combos Communicating”, he has helped introduce new artists and kept listeners up to date with the latest music.

Additionally, he hosts 5 Hip Hop Nights on 5 FM, a radio station, which is a celebration of South African hip-hop culture. With guests from the music community and live interviews.

This new collaboration places both artists in the company of some of the world’s most recognisable names.

Previous South African ambassador DJ Zinhle brought her trailblazing energy to the mix, while international stars including Usher, Pharrell Williams, and 21 Savage have also fronted global campaigns for the brand.

The late South African rapper Riky Rick partnered with the brand on multiple occasions, most notably for the Rémy Producers South Africa competition, which offered up-and-coming music producers a platform to showcase their talent.

Rémy Martin has also promoted other South African talents, such as Mayihlome Tshwete, Ludwick Marishane, and Oros Mampofu, in previous campaigns, making the latest announcement a landmark one.