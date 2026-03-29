‘Back To The Future’ and ‘Top Gun’ star James Tolkan dies at 94

News of his death has sparked tributes from the entertainment industry and fans around the world.

“Slacker! You’re too much like your old man. No McFly ever amounted to anything in the history of Hill Valley!”

These are the infamous words of James Tolkan from the iconic Back to the Future movies, who has died at the ripe old age of 94.

Back to the Future

Tolkan did several movie roles while still based in New York City, including “Prince of the City” (1981) for director Sidney Lumet, but moved his career to California and Canada in 1983 when he was cast in “War Games.”

His most memorable film roles were as Mr Strickland in “Back to the Future” (1985) for director Robert Zemeckis, and as Tom Cruise’s CO “Stinger” in “Top Gun” (1986). He had a dual role in Woody Allen’s “Love and Death,” and appeared in numerous films and TV shows through 2011.

Tributes have been pouring in for Tolkan, who died at his home in Saranac Lake, New York, his family confirmed.

The cause of death was not given.

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Tributes

News of his death has sparked tributes from the entertainment industry and fans around the world, recognising his contributions to film and television over a career that spanned more than six decades.

Lea Thompson, who plays Lorraine Baines McFly in Back to the Future, was heartbroken by Tolkan’s death.

“James Tolkan. Oh boy I loved this man. What a kind beautiful wonderful actor and friend. He loved his work his family and his fans. We had so many good times with our #backtothefuture family. Rest in peace you were never a slacker💔 You were the best,” Thompson said in a Facebook post, copying Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in the post.

Movies

Fox played the part of Marty McFly, a teenage boy who goes back in time, and Lloyd, Dr Emmet Brown, a scientist who builds a time machine out of a DeLorean.

Born James Stewart Tolkan on June 20, 1931, in Calumet, Mich., the prolific actor’s first screen appearance came in a guest role on the ABC-TV cop drama Naked City in 1960. Tolkan compiled over 80 screen credits throughout his six decades in Hollywood.

The actor also appeared in several guest roles on television throughout his career, including turns in Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, The Equalizer, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Wonder Years and Leverage.

Tolkan’s last screen role came in Kurt Russell’s 2015 folk horror Western Bone Tomahawk.

The actor is survived by his wife, Parmelee Welles, whom he married in August 1971, Forbes reported.

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