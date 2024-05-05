‘Umkhukhu Challenge’: Cowboii on how the viral song and dance challenge came about

"I didn't anticipate the blow up..."

Rising star Cowboii is one of the talented musicians featured on KMat’s popular song Val’umkhukhu.

The song’s dance challenge has taken TikTok by storm, with hundreds of posts under the #umkhukhuchallenge.

Speaking to The Citizen, Cowboii shared insights into creating Val’umkhukhu and its accompanying dance craze.

“KMat called me and said, ‘I need you in the studio.’ I went to the studio and found her with Gubziin and Ranger. They had the beat for the song. We knew we wanted to do a song that would be like a TikTok sensation, something that would blow up on TikTok.

“So, we had to sing about something catchy to the people. So, I decided to come up with the topic, and we did it,” he said.

Speaking about the dance challenge, Cowboii said all credit is due to Hlogi Mash, whom they plan to feature in the music video.

“Hlogi Mash and her partner came up with the dance. They posted their video on TikTok, and after that, everything was history,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mthunzi’s ‘Imithandazo’ sweeps Metro FM Music Awards 2024

Cowboii on ‘Val’umkhukhu’ blow-up

The music star said he did not think ‘Val’umkhukhu would be as big as it is.

“I didn’t anticipate it blowing up. I knew it was a nice song, but I never thought it would get like this.

“I think after the challenge, I started to see that the song could become as big as it is today.”

Individual projects

Cowboii said he is planning to release an EP later this year, but at the moment, he continues to push his single.

“I’m pushing singles and features right now, and I’m not in a rush to release an EP, but maybe later this year.”

Cowboii performing at Nomcebo Zikode's record label launch #EmazulwiniProductions Happening now at the #Iconicrooftopclub in Germiston: pic.twitter.com/HDG4BdRWoQ — Lineo Lesemane (@Lineo_SA) May 4, 2024

NOW READ: ‘Respect starts at home’ – Celebs joins outrage over Glenvista High School teacher assault