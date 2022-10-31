Watch Uncle Waffles’ own Halloween as Beyonce

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Considered a Western holiday marked outside South Africa, some people came in their best Halloween spirits including DJ Uncle Waffles.

Halloween sees people dress up to honour their favourite celebrities, movie characters, or a pop culture moment of the past year or even decades before.

Americans are known to take Halloween very seriously, from trick or treat, to homes fully decorated in the scariest way possible and celebrities go all out for their customs.

Uncle Waffles nails Check On It

Some of our local celebrities did outdo themselves. The music hit maker Uncle Waffles pay homage to a living legend, singer Beyonce by recreating the iconic Check on it music video.

The song was for the Pink Panther soundtrack in 2006. In the video, Beyonce is in all pink outfits to match the theme of the movie.

ALSO READ: PICS: Halloween costume ideas for 2022

Uncle Waffles nailed the Check on it ensemble with similar outfit attire as Beyonce. From the pink mini skirt and pink blazer and lip-synching on queue in her video.

She captioned her post: “Check on it. Had to pay tribute to a living legend. Happy Halloween”.

Beyonce seemed to be one of the most people figures this Halloween, as American celeb, beauty content creator and influencer Lori Harvey went all out for Queen B.

Harvey recreated three of Beyonce’s music videos, which included Me, Myself and I: Part 1, including part two and Check On It. For each look, Harvey did the music videos and picture stills to perfection.

Other notable Halloween entries are content creator Lee Khuzwayo as Alexa Demie in the teen drama series Euphoria and comedian and actress Lesego Tlhabi as Mary J Blige.

Take a look, Tlhabi as Mary J Blige for her music video Not Gon Cry.