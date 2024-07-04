JUST IN: NPA drops all charges against rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye

The NPA says there were no prospects of a successful prosecution.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn all charges against television presenter and rapper Molemo Katlego Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor’s report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the NPA through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” said the NPA in a statement on Thursday.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the office of the DPP concluded that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

“As a result, the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye,” said Mjonondwane.

13 charges relating to ex-girlfriend and others

Maarohanye was facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder, and assault relating to his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du-Pont, and other women that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2009. Du-Pont laid rape charges against Maarohanye in February 2022.

After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, where he was released on a R10 000 bail.

Prospects of a successful prosecution

Mjonondwane said the NPA views all allegations of sexual violence in a serious light and does not hesitate to adopt an aggressive stance towards them but only where there is relevant and admissible evidence that can sustain the charges.

“Unfortunately in this case, upon further assessment of available evidence, there were no prospects of a successful prosecution hence the withdrawal of charges,” said Mjonondwane

